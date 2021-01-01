ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) or Precision 3561 – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Battery 71 Wh - 64 Wh 97 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i5 11500H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i7 11850H Intel Core i9 11950H RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) Can run popular games at about 1486-2026% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 71 against 64 watt-hours

89% sharper screen – 189 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits

Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Dell Precision 3561 Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (129.4 vs 139 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 252 x 16.3-19.9 mm

14.02 x 9.92 x 0.64-0.78 inches 357.8 x 233.3 x 22.6-24 mm

14.09 x 9.19 x 0.89-0.94 inches Area 897 cm2 (139.1 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.7% ~80.4% Side bezels 5.7 mm 6.2 mm Colors Gray Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 48.1 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 500:1 sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 77.4% - DCI-P3 color gamut 76.4% - Response time 25 ms 25 ms Max. brightness ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) +82% 400 nits Precision 3561 220 nits

Battery Capacity 71 Wh 64 Wh 97 Wh Voltage - 15.2 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 65 W 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 924 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) TGP 75 W 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1050 MHz 350 MHz GPU boost clock 1402 MHz 1450 MHz FLOPS 10.7 TFLOPS 0.382 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 192 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units 3840 128 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) +2701% 10.7 TFLOPS Precision 3561 0.382 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 74.7 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.