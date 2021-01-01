Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) or XPS 17 9700 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) vs Dell XPS 17 9700

70 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16
VS
63 out of 100
Dell XPS 17 9700
Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD)
From $2320
Dell XPS 17 9700
From $1299
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
GPU GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) and Dell XPS 17 9700 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 139-189% higher FPS
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 510 grams less (around 1.12 lbs)
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 42% sharper screen – 189 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9700
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 97 against 71 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD)
vs
XPS 17 9700

Case

Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 2.51 kg (5.53 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 252 x 16.3-19.9 mm
14.02 x 9.92 x 0.64-0.78 inches		 375 x 248 x 20 mm
14.76 x 9.76 x 0.79 inches
Area 897 cm2 (139.1 inches2) 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.7% ~90.1%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 4.4 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 150°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 48.1 dB 49 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 17 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 133 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1686:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 77.4% 90.4%
DCI-P3 color gamut 76.4% 94%
Response time 25 ms 41 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 0 W
Weigh of AC adapter 924 gramm 447 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 75 W 50 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1050 MHz 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1402 MHz 1485 MHz
FLOPS 10.7 TFLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 3840 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) +252%
10.7 TFLOPS
XPS 17 9700
3.041 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC711-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 74.7 dB 82.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 15.0 x 8.9 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

