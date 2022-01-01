You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) Can run popular games at about 476-650% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 71 against 56 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

38% sharper screen – 189 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Honor MagicBook 16 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 252 x 16.3-19.9 mm

14.02 x 9.92 x 0.64-0.78 inches 368 x 236 x 18.2 mm

14.49 x 9.29 x 0.72 inches Area 897 cm2 (139.1 inches2) 868 cm2 (134.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.7% ~82.3% Side bezels 5.7 mm 5.8 mm Colors Gray Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 48.1 dB 47 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 Size 16 inches 16.1 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz PPI 189 ppi 137 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1179:1 sRGB color space 100% 98.9% Adobe RGB profile 77.4% 68.6% DCI-P3 color gamut 76.4% 68.4% Response time 25 ms 14 ms Max. brightness ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) +33% 400 nits MagicBook 16 (2022) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 71 Wh 56 Wh Full charging time - 1:46 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 230 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 924 gramm 200 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP 75 W 10-45 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 1050 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1402 MHz 1600 MHz FLOPS 10.7 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 192 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 448 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 28 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 7 GPU performance ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) +866% 10.7 TFLOPS MagicBook 16 (2022) 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No - Loudness 74.7 dB 80.8 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 12.0 x 7.2 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

