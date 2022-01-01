Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) vs Huawei MateBook 16s (2022)
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD)
- Can run popular games at about 362-494% higher FPS
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 16s (2022)
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 16% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 84 against 71 watt-hours
- Display has support for touch input
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|1.99 kg (4.39 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356 x 252 x 16.3-19.9 mm
14.02 x 9.92 x 0.64-0.78 inches
|351 x 254.9 x 17.8 mm
13.82 x 10.04 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|897 cm2 (139.1 inches2)
|895 cm2 (138.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.7%
|~85.2%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|6.4 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|48.1 dB
|39 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|3:2
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|2520 x 1680 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1200:1
|1829:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|96.7%
|Adobe RGB profile
|77.4%
|66.6%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|76.4%
|64.5%
|Response time
|25 ms
|29 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|90 / 135 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|924 gramm
|238 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|12
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
MateBook 16s (2022) +10%
1602
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
MateBook 16s (2022) +50%
10066
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
MateBook 16s (2022) +18%
1652
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
MateBook 16s (2022) +16%
11855
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|75 W
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1050 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1402 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.7 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Loudness
|74.7 dB
|87.3 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Size
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
