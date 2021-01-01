Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) vs IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD)
Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD)
From $2320
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD)
From $1315
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD)
- Can run popular games at about 129-176% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Better webcam recording quality
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
- Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD)
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
- Features a a little bigger (~6%) battery – 75 against 71 watt-hours
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|Width
|356 mm (14.02 inches)
|356 mm (14.02 inches)
|Height
|252 mm (9.92 inches)
|251 mm (9.88 inches)
|Thickness
|16.3-19.9 mm (0.64-0.78 inches)
|16.9-18.4 mm (0.67-0.72 inches)
|Area
|897 cm2 (139.1 inches2)
|894 cm2 (138.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.7%
|~83.1%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|48.1 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|77.4%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|76.4%
|-
|Response time
|25 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|95 / 135 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|924 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1396
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6325
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1403
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10234
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|75 W
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1050 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1402 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.7 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
GPU performance
10.7 TFLOPS
3.195 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|Realtek ALC3287
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|74.7 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|Yes
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
