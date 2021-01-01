ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) or Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) Battery 71 Wh - 60 Wh 80 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H GPU GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB Radeon RX 6600M 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 28-38% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 71 against 60 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits

34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Case Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 252 x 16.3-19.9 mm

14.02 x 9.92 x 0.64-0.78 inches 363 x 259.6 x 23.5 mm

14.29 x 10.22 x 0.93 inches Area 897 cm2 (139.1 inches2) 942 cm2 (146 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.7% ~71.2% Side bezels 5.7 mm 8.8 mm Colors Gray White, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 48.1 dB 53.5 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 77.4% - DCI-P3 color gamut 76.4% - Response time 25 ms - Max. brightness ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) +60% 400 nits Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 71 Wh 60 Wh 80 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Bottom Charge power 65 W 230 / 300 W Weigh of AC adapter 924 gramm 1074 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB Radeon RX 6600M 8GB TGP 75 W 95 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1050 MHz 1530 MHz GPU boost clock 1402 MHz 1740 MHz FLOPS 10.7 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units 3840 2048 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) +50% 10.7 TFLOPS Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) 7.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 74.7 dB 81 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm - Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.