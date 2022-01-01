You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX - AMD Ryzen 5 6600H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX GPU GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 490 grams less (around 1.08 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Can run popular games at about 13-17% higher FPS

Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 80 against 71 watt-hours

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 252 x 16.3-19.9 mm

14.02 x 9.92 x 0.64-0.78 inches 359.9 x 262.4 x 19.9 mm

14.17 x 10.33 x 0.78 inches Area 897 cm2 (139.1 inches2) 944 cm2 (146.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.7% ~78.6% Side bezels 5.7 mm 7.6 mm Colors Gray White, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 48.1 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz PPI 189 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 - sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile 77.4% - DCI-P3 color gamut 76.4% - Response time 25 ms - Max. brightness ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) 400 nits Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 71 Wh 80 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Bottom Charge power 230 W 230 / 300 W Weigh of AC adapter 924 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB TGP 75 W 95 W Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1050 MHz 1463 MHz GPU boost clock 1402 MHz 1695 MHz FLOPS 10.7 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48 GPU performance ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) +23% 10.7 TFLOPS Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD) 8.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 74.7 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm - Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.