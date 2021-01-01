Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) or Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) vs Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel)

68 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16
VS
62 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5i 15
Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD)
From $2320
Lenovo Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel)
From $1200
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
Battery 71 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) and Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD)
  • Can run popular games at about 129-176% higher FPS
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 71 against 60 watt-hours
  • Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD)
vs
Legion 5i 15" (2021, Intel)

Case

Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 252 x 16.3-19.9 mm
14.02 x 9.92 x 0.64-0.78 inches		 363 x 259.6 x 23.5-26.1 mm
14.29 x 10.22 x 0.93-1.03 inches
Area 897 cm2 (139.1 inches2) 942 cm2 (146 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.7% ~71.2%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Gray White, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 48.1 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 77.4% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 76.4% -
Response time 25 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 65 W 230 / 300 W
Weigh of AC adapter 924 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.1-2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 75 W -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1050 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1402 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 10.7 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 3840 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 74.7 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 5x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

