ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) or ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery 71 Wh - 45 Wh 60 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX - AMD Ryzen 3 5300U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 5650U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 36GB 40GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~58%) battery – 71 against 45 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

29% sharper screen – 189 versus 147 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 252 x 16.3-19.9 mm

14.02 x 9.92 x 0.64-0.78 inches 357 x 235 x 18.9 mm

14.06 x 9.25 x 0.74 inches Area 897 cm2 (139.1 inches2) 839 cm2 (130.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.7% ~73.9% Side bezels 5.7 mm 12.4 mm Colors Gray Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 48.1 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 16 inches 15 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 147 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1200:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile 77.4% - DCI-P3 color gamut 76.4% - Response time 25 ms - Max. brightness ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) +33% 400 nits ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 71 Wh 45 Wh 60 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 924 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) TGP 75 W 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 1050 MHz 0 MHz GPU boost clock 1402 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 10.7 TFLOPS - Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 192 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units 3840 384 DirectX support 12 12.1 GPU performance ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) 10.7 TFLOPS ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD) n/a

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 36GB 40GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 40 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 74.7 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm - Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

