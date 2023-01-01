You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 3456 x 2234 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 6600H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX - Apple M2 Pro Apple M2 Max RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs) Can run popular games at about 35-47% higher FPS Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Around 45% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 45% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a much bigger (~41%) battery – 100 against 71 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~41%) battery – 100 against 71 watt-hours Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio 34% sharper screen – 254 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) 2.15 kg (4.74 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 252 x 16.3-19.9 mm

14.02 x 9.92 x 0.64-0.78 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 897 cm2 (139.1 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.7% ~86.2% Side bezels 5.7 mm 3.4 mm Colors Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 47.5 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 3456 x 2234 Size 16 inches 16.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 189 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1000000:1 Max. brightness ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD) 500 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2023) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 71 Wh 100 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:25 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 170 / 230 W 140 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 869 grams 353 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) TGP 80 W 35 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 900 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1425 MHz 1398 MHz FLOPS 11.1 TFLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 2432 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 152 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 76 GPU performance ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD) +63% 11.1 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2023) 6.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 6400 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 79.6 dB - Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 15.5 x 9.9 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.