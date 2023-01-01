Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD) or MacBook Pro 16 (2023) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)

Display
3456 x 2234
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 35-47% higher FPS
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Around 45% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~41%) battery – 100 against 71 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 34% sharper screen – 254 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD)
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2023)

Case

Weight 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) 2.15 kg (4.74 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 252 x 16.3-19.9 mm
14.02 x 9.92 x 0.64-0.78 inches		 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
Area 897 cm2 (139.1 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.7% ~86.2%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 47.5 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 16.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1000000:1
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:25 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 170 / 230 W 140 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 869 grams 353 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz -
Cores 6 12 (8P + 4E)
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 16 MB -
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
Fabrication process 6 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 80 W 35 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 900 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1425 MHz 1398 MHz
FLOPS 11.1 TFLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2432
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 152
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 76
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 79.6 dB -
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

