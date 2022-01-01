You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 6600H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX - AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS GPU GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB - Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD) Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

17% sharper screen – 189 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)

Around 52% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 76 against 71 watt-hours

Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (109.7 vs 139 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 252 x 16.3-19.9 mm

14.02 x 9.92 x 0.64-0.78 inches 312 x 227 x 18.5-19.5 mm

12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73-0.77 inches Area 897 cm2 (139.1 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.7% ~80.2% Side bezels 5.7 mm 5.3 mm Colors Gray White, Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 47.5 dB 45 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz PPI 189 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1041:1 sRGB color space - 99.8% Adobe RGB profile - 86.3% DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.5% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD) +25% 500 nits ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 71 Wh 76 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 170 / 230 W 100 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 869 gramm 730 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB TGP 80 W 100 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 900 MHz 1700 MHz GPU boost clock 1425 MHz 2000 MHz FLOPS 11.1 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 1792 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 112 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 64 GPU performance ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD) 11.1 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +3% 11.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 6400 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC285 Speakers 2.0 4.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 79.6 dB 80 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 13.0 x 7.6 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.