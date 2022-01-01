Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD) or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)

63 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16
VS
72 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD)
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD) and Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD)
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
  • 17% sharper screen – 189 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)
  • Around 52% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 76 against 71 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (109.7 vs 139 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD)
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 252 x 16.3-19.9 mm
14.02 x 9.92 x 0.64-0.78 inches		 312 x 227 x 18.5-19.5 mm
12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73-0.77 inches
Area 897 cm2 (139.1 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.7% ~80.2%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Gray White, Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 47.5 dB 45 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1041:1
sRGB color space - 99.8%
Adobe RGB profile - 86.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.5%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 170 / 230 W 100 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 869 gramm 730 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 6 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 80 W 100 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 900 MHz 1700 MHz
GPU boost clock 1425 MHz 2000 MHz
FLOPS 11.1 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 1792
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 112
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 64
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC285
Speakers 2.0 4.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 79.6 dB 80 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 13.0 x 7.6 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD) vs Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
3. Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD) vs Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
4. Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD) vs Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7620
5. Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) vs Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
6. Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) vs Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
7. Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) vs Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) and Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский