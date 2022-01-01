Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD)
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
- Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 90 against 71 watt-hours
- Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS
- Around 24% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.99 kg (4.39 lbs)
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356 x 252 x 16.3-19.9 mm
14.02 x 9.92 x 0.64-0.78 inches
|355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|897 cm2 (139.1 inches2)
|863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.7%
|~77.8%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|4.8 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|White, Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|47.5 dB
|57.4 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|188 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|2560 x 1440 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|1030:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|98%
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|170 / 230 W
|100 / 240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|869 gramm
|741 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon 660M
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1506
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8781
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1471
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12466
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|80 W
|120 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|900 MHz
|1425 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1425 MHz
|1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|11.1 TFLOPS
|13.3 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|3840
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|120
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|48
GPU performance
11.1 TFLOPS
13.3 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|6400 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|Max. ram size
|-
|48 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.2
|Power
|2x2W
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|79.6 dB
|85 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.7 mm
|Size
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
