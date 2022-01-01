You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) - 1920 x 1200 3200 x 2000 Battery 71 Wh - 70 Wh 96 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 6600H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX - Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i7 12700H RAM - 16GB 32GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD) Can run popular games at about 27-37% higher FPS

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 16 (K6602) Around 43% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Case Weight 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 252 x 16.3-19.9 mm

14.02 x 9.92 x 0.64-0.78 inches 355.3 x 252 x 19 mm

13.99 x 9.92 x 0.75 inches Area 897 cm2 (139.1 inches2) 895 cm2 (138.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.7% ~82.9% Side bezels 5.7 mm 5.3 mm Colors Gray Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 47.5 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 1920 x 1200 3200 x 2000 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 - Max. brightness ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD) +67% 500 nits Vivobook Pro 16 (K6602) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 71 Wh 70 Wh 96 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 170 / 230 W 150 W Weigh of AC adapter 869 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 80 W - Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 900 MHz - GPU boost clock 1425 MHz - FLOPS 11.1 TFLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48 GPU performance ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD) +49% 11.1 TFLOPS Vivobook Pro 16 (K6602) 7.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 6400 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 79.6 dB - Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.35 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm - Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.