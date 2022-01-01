Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD) vs Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 45-61% higher FPS
- Better webcam recording quality
- 42% sharper screen – 189 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
- Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 97 against 71 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.99 kg (4.39 lbs)
|2.17 kg (4.78 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356 x 252 x 16.3-19.9 mm
14.02 x 9.92 x 0.64-0.78 inches
|374.4 x 248 x 19.5 mm
14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 inches
|Area
|897 cm2 (139.1 inches2)
|929 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.7%
|~90.3%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|4.1 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|47.9 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|17 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|133 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|1650:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|170 / 230 W
|130 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|508 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|12
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon 660M
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
XPS 17 9720 (2022) +15%
1659
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 17 9720 (2022) +33%
10526
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|80 W
|60 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|900 MHz
|1237 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1425 MHz
|1500 MHz
|FLOPS
|11.1 TFLOPS
|6.14 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|6400 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|Realtek ALC711-CG
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W, 2x1.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Loudness
|-
|79.8 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|4x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.3 mm
|Size
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|14.9 x 8.9 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
