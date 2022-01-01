Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD) or XPS 17 9720 (2022) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD) vs Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)

62 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16
VS
65 out of 100
Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD)
Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
Display
CPU
GPU GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD) and Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 45-61% higher FPS
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 42% sharper screen – 189 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 97 against 71 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD)
vs
XPS 17 9720 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 252 x 16.3-19.9 mm
14.02 x 9.92 x 0.64-0.78 inches		 374.4 x 248 x 19.5 mm
14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 inches
Area 897 cm2 (139.1 inches2) 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.7% ~90.3%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 4.1 mm
Colors Gray Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 47.9 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 17 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 133 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1650:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 170 / 230 W 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 508 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 12
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 80 W 60 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 900 MHz 1237 MHz
GPU boost clock 1425 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 11.1 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40
GPU performance
ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD) +81%
11.1 TFLOPS
XPS 17 9720 (2022)
6.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC711-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness - 79.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 4x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 14.9 x 8.9 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

