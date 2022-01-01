You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) - 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 6600H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB - Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD) Can run popular games at about 122-166% higher FPS

Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Better webcam recording quality

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits Advantages of the HP ENVY 16 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Around 23% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 83 against 71 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) 2.32 kg (5.12 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 252 x 16.3-19.9 mm

14.02 x 9.92 x 0.64-0.78 inches 357.37 x 251.7 x 19.8 mm

14.07 x 9.91 x 0.78 inches Area 897 cm2 (139.1 inches2) 900 cm2 (139.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.7% ~83.5% Side bezels 5.7 mm 5.3 mm Colors Gray Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 145° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 47.5 dB 51.4 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 Size 16 inches 16.1 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 189 ppi 188 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 - sRGB color space - 1000% Max. brightness ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD) +25% 500 nits ENVY 16 (2022) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 71 Wh 83 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 170 / 230 W 150 W Weigh of AC adapter 869 gramm 663 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 80 W - Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 6 nm GPU base clock 900 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1425 MHz 1550 MHz FLOPS 11.1 TFLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 64 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32 GPU performance ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD) +221% 11.1 TFLOPS ENVY 16 (2022) 3.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 6400 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 79.6 dB 84.4 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 12.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.