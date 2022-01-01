You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2520 x 1680 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 6600H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H RAM - 16GB 32GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD) Can run popular games at about 378-515% higher FPS

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 16s (2022) Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 84 against 71 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 252 x 16.3-19.9 mm

14.02 x 9.92 x 0.64-0.78 inches 351 x 254.9 x 17.8 mm

13.82 x 10.04 x 0.7 inches Area 897 cm2 (139.1 inches2) 895 cm2 (138.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.7% ~85.2% Side bezels 5.7 mm 6.4 mm Colors Gray Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 47.5 dB 39 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2520 x 1680 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 3:2 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2520 x 1680 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision - Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1829:1 sRGB color space - 96.7% Adobe RGB profile - 66.6% DCI-P3 color gamut - 64.5% Response time - 29 ms Max. brightness ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD) +67% 500 nits MateBook 16s (2022) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 71 Wh 84 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 170 / 230 W 90 / 135 W Weigh of AC adapter 869 gramm 238 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 80 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 900 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1425 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 11.1 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 192 bit - Memory speed 14 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 20 GPU performance ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD) +687% 11.1 TFLOPS MateBook 16s (2022) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 6400 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes - Loudness 79.6 dB 87.3 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

