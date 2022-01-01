You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 1920 x 1200 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 6600H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX - Intel Core i5 12450H Intel Core i7 12700H RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD) Can run popular games at about 672-916% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 71 against 60 watt-hours

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Huawei MateBook D 16 2022 Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 252 x 16.3-19.9 mm

14.02 x 9.92 x 0.64-0.78 inches 356.7 x 248.7 x 18.4 mm

14.04 x 9.79 x 0.72 inches Area 897 cm2 (139.1 inches2) 887 cm2 (137.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.7% ~83.7% Side bezels 5.7 mm 6 mm Colors Gray Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 47.5 dB 39.8 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 1920 x 1200 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1200:1 sRGB color space - 96.4% Adobe RGB profile - 68.3% DCI-P3 color gamut - 66.2% Max. brightness ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD) +67% 500 nits MateBook D 16 2022 300 nits

Battery Capacity 71 Wh 60 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 170 / 230 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 869 gramm 181 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 80 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 900 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1425 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 11.1 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 192 bit - Memory speed 14 Gbps 3.73 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 12 GPU performance ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD) +1221% 11.1 TFLOPS MateBook D 16 2022 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 6400 MHz 3733 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes - Loudness 79.6 dB 76 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm - Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.