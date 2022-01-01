Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD) or IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD) vs IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)

63 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16
48 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)
Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD)
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 71 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD) and IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD)
  • Around 4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 161-220% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~58%) battery – 71 against 45 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (129.1 vs 139 square inches)
ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD)
Case

Weight 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 252 x 16.3-19.9 mm
14.02 x 9.92 x 0.64-0.78 inches		 357.4 x 233.1 x 19.9 mm
14.07 x 9.18 x 0.78 inches
Area 897 cm2 (139.1 inches2) 833 cm2 (129.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.7% ~80.6%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 6 mm
Colors Gray Gray, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 160°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 47.5 dB 43 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1294:1
sRGB color space - 63.4%
Adobe RGB profile - 48.4%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 48.2%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 170 / 230 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 869 gramm 300 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 6 2
Threads 12 4
L3 Cache 16 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 80 W -
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 900 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1425 MHz -
FLOPS 11.1 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 64 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 79.6 dB 74 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.6 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 10.5 x 7.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

