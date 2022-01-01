You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) - 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 6600H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX - AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD) Can run popular games at about 161-220% higher FPS

Around 35% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 71 against 56.5 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 (14" AMD) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 610 grams less (around 1.35 lbs)

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (106.9 vs 139 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 252 x 16.3-19.9 mm

14.02 x 9.92 x 0.64-0.78 inches 312.2 x 221 x 15.9-17.9 mm

12.29 x 8.7 x 0.63-0.7 inches Area 897 cm2 (139.1 inches2) 690 cm2 (106.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.7% ~82.4% Side bezels 5.7 mm 5.3 mm Colors Gray Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 47.5 dB 45.5 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 Size 16 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2240 x 1400 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1412:1 sRGB color space - 99.5% Adobe RGB profile - 74.3% DCI-P3 color gamut - 72.2% Response time - 40 ms Max. brightness ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD) +67% 500 nits IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 (14" AMD) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 71 Wh 56.5 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 170 / 230 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 869 gramm 376 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce MX450 2GB TGP 80 W - Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 900 MHz - GPU boost clock 1425 MHz - FLOPS 11.1 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 64 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32 GPU performance ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD) +293% 11.1 TFLOPS IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 (14" AMD) 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 6400 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 79.6 dB 76.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 10.5 x 7.0 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.