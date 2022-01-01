You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) - 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 6600H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H GPU GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD) Can run popular games at about 136-185% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD) Features a a little bigger (~6%) battery – 75 against 71 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 252 x 16.3-19.9 mm

14.02 x 9.92 x 0.64-0.78 inches 356 x 251 x 16.9-18.4 mm

14.02 x 9.88 x 0.67-0.72 inches Area 897 cm2 (139.1 inches2) 894 cm2 (138.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.7% ~83.1% Side bezels 5.7 mm 5.7 mm Colors Gray Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 160° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 47.5 dB 53 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (120Hz) Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1200:1 sRGB color space - 100% Max. brightness ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD) +43% 500 nits IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD) 350 nits

Battery Capacity 71 Wh 75 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:20 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 170 / 230 W 95 / 135 W Weigh of AC adapter 869 gramm 389 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB TGP 80 W 30 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 900 MHz 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1425 MHz 1560 MHz FLOPS 11.1 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32 GPU performance ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD) +247% 11.1 TFLOPS IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 16" (AMD) 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 6400 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 79.6 dB 68.8 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 12.0 x 7.5 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

