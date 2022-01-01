Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD) or Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD) vs Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)

62 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16
VS
63 out of 100
Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD)
Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 71 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD) and Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits
  • 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 24GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD)
vs
Legion Slim 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)

Case

Weight 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) 2.05 kg (4.52 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 252 x 16.3-19.9 mm
14.02 x 9.92 x 0.64-0.78 inches		 357.7 x 256 x 16.9 mm
14.08 x 10.08 x 0.67 inches
Area 897 cm2 (139.1 inches2) 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.7% ~81.1%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 6.5 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 170 / 230 W 135 / 170 / 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M AMD Radeon 660M
Fabrication process 6 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 80 W -
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 900 MHz 1800 MHz
GPU boost clock 1425 MHz 1975 MHz
FLOPS 11.1 TFLOPS 13.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 128
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 64
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
Max. ram size - 24 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

