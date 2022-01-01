Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD) or Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD) vs Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)

63 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16
VS
65 out of 100
Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD)
Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 71 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD) and Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 15-21% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits
  • 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 24GB)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD)
vs
Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)

Case

Weight 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 252 x 16.3-19.9 mm
14.02 x 9.92 x 0.64-0.78 inches		 357.7 x 256 x 16.9 mm
14.08 x 10.08 x 0.67 inches
Area 897 cm2 (139.1 inches2) 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.7% ~81.1%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 6.5 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 47.5 dB 52 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 170 / 230 W 170 / 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 869 gramm 689 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 12
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 80 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 900 MHz 1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1425 MHz 1695 MHz
FLOPS 11.1 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
Max. ram size - 24 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 79.6 dB 73.4 dB
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD) vs MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD) vs XPS 17 9720 (2022)
3. ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD) vs Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
4. ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD) vs Inspiron 16 Plus 7620
5. Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) vs Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
6. Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) vs Legion 7 Gen 7 (2022, AMD)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) and ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский