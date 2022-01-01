You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) - 3072 x 1920 (Non-Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Touch) CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 6600H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX - AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS​ AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS GPU GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD) Can run popular games at about 136-185% higher FPS

Around 10% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 540 grams less (around 1.19 lbs)

32% sharper screen – 250 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (112.7 vs 139 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) Dimensions 356 x 252 x 16.3-19.9 mm

14.02 x 9.92 x 0.64-0.78 inches 328.2 x 221.4 x 15.9 mm

12.92 x 8.72 x 0.63 inches Area 897 cm2 (139.1 inches2) 727 cm2 (112.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.7% ~83.9% Side bezels 5.7 mm 7.9 mm Colors Gray Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 47.5 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 3072 x 1920 (Non-Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Touch) Size 16 inches 14.5 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 189 ppi 250 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1500:1 sRGB color space - 100% Max. brightness ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD) +25% 500 nits Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 71 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 170 / 230 W 100 W Weigh of AC adapter 869 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB TGP 80 W - Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 900 MHz 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1425 MHz 1560 MHz FLOPS 11.1 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32 GPU performance ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD) +247% 11.1 TFLOPS Slim 7 Pro X (14″ AMD) 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 6400 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 79.6 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 13.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.