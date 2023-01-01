Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkBook 16p Gen 4 or Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-42) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 4 vs Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-42)

63 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 4
VS
65 out of 100
Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-42)
Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 4
Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-42)
Display
3840 x 2400
CPU
AMD Ryzen 7 7735U
GPU
Radeon 680M
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 4 and Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-42) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 4
  • Can run popular games at about 76-104% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~48%) battery – 80 against 54 watt-hours
  • Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-42)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1020 grams less (around 2.25 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 50% sharper screen – 283 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkBook 16p Gen 4
vs
Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-42)

Case

Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 1.18 kg (2.6 lbs)
Dimensions 354.6 x 255 x 19.9 mm
13.96 x 10.04 x 0.78 inches		 356.7 x 242.3 x 12.95 mm
14.04 x 9.54 x 0.51 inches
Area 904 cm2 (140.2 inches2) 864 cm2 (133.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.1% ~85.9%
Side bezels 5 mm 6 mm
Colors Gray Black, Silver
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) - 42.7 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 283 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3840 x 2400 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Ambient light sensor Yes No
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 97.2%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.7%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Bottom Left
Charge power 230 W 65 W
Weight of AC adapter - 194 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.75 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 115 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 4 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock - 2000 MHz
GPU boost clock - 2400 MHz
FLOPS 8.8 TFLOPS 3.686 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 96 bit -
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 768
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
ThinkBook 16p Gen 4 +139%
8.8 TFLOPS
Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-42)
3.686 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306-CG -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 83.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v7
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm 12.6 x 8.4 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
