Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 4 Can run popular games at about 76-104% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~48%) battery – 80 against 54 watt-hours

Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Advantages of the Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-42) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1020 grams less (around 2.25 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

50% sharper screen – 283 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 1.18 kg (2.6 lbs) Dimensions 354.6 x 255 x 19.9 mm

13.96 x 10.04 x 0.78 inches 356.7 x 242.3 x 12.95 mm

14.04 x 9.54 x 0.51 inches Area 904 cm2 (140.2 inches2) 864 cm2 (133.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.1% ~85.9% Side bezels 5 mm 6 mm Colors Gray Black, Silver Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) - 42.7 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 3200 x 2000 3840 x 2400 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 283 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3840 x 2400 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy Ambient light sensor Yes No Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 97.2% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.7% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness ThinkBook 16p Gen 4 400 nits Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-42) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 54 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Bottom Left Charge power 230 W 65 W Weight of AC adapter - 194 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB Radeon 680M TGP 115 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 4 nm 7 nm GPU base clock - 2000 MHz GPU boost clock - 2400 MHz FLOPS 8.8 TFLOPS 3.686 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 96 bit - Memory speed ~16 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 768 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance ThinkBook 16p Gen 4 +139% 8.8 TFLOPS Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-42) 3.686 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306-CG - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 83.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v7 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm 12.6 x 8.4 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

