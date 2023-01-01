Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkBook 16p Gen 4 or MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 4 vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)

63 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 4
VS
59 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 4
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
Display
2560 x 1600
CPU
Apple M2
GPU
Apple M2 GPU (8-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 4 and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 4
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 70% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 80 against 58.2 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (100.1 vs 140.1 square inches)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
  • 20% sharper screen – 227 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkBook 16p Gen 4
vs
MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)

Case

Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 354.6 x 255 x 19.9 mm
13.96 x 10.04 x 0.78 inches		 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches
Area 904 cm2 (140.2 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.1% ~79.4%
Side bezels 5 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Gray
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 1
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 7300 RPM
Noise level (max. load) - 49 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Ambient light sensor Yes Yes
Screen space comparison
ThinkBook 16p Gen 4
16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2
MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
13.3″ (16:10 ratio) = 79.5 in2
~44% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1658:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 87.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.8%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Bottom Left
Charge power 230 W 67 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weight of AC adapter - 274 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz -
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 18 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 115 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 4 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock - 500 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1456 MHz
FLOPS 8.8 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB GB
Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306-CG -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 81.9 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

