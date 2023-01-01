Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 3200 x 2000 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H Apple M2 GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 4

Includes an old-school USB-A port Around 70% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 70% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 80 against 58.2 watt-hours Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)

Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)

Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (100.1 vs 140.1 square inches) Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 354.6 x 255 x 19.9 mm

13.96 x 10.04 x 0.78 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches Area 904 cm2 (140.2 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.1% ~79.4% Side bezels 5 mm 8.8 mm Colors Gray Silver, Gray Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 1 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 7300 RPM Noise level (max. load) - 49 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 3200 x 2000 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Screen space comparison ThinkBook 16p Gen 4 16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2 MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) 13.3″ (16:10 ratio) = 79.5 in2 ~ 44% more screen space Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1658:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 87.9% DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.8% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness ThinkBook 16p Gen 4 400 nits MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 58.2 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Bottom Left Charge power 230 W 67 W Cable length - 2 meters Weight of AC adapter - 274 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 115 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 4 nm 5 nm GPU base clock - 500 MHz GPU boost clock - 1456 MHz FLOPS 8.8 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance ThinkBook 16p Gen 4 +193% 8.8 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 1x8 GB GB Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306-CG - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 81.9 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.