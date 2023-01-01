Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkBook 16p Gen 4 or MateBook D 16 2023 – what's better?

63 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 4
VS
55 out of 100
Huawei MateBook D 16 2023
Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 4
Huawei MateBook D 16 2023
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
1920 x 1200
CPU
GPU
Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 4 and Huawei MateBook D 16 2023 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 4
  • Can run popular games at about 288-393% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 80 against 60 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook D 16 2023
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkBook 16p Gen 4
vs
MateBook D 16 2023

Case

Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Dimensions 354.6 x 255 x 19.9 mm
13.96 x 10.04 x 0.78 inches		 356.7 x 248.7 x 18.4 mm
14.04 x 9.79 x 0.72 inches
Area 904 cm2 (140.2 inches2) 887 cm2 (137.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.1% ~83.7%
Side bezels 5 mm 6 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Gray
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor Yes No
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness
ThinkBook 16p Gen 4 +33%
400 nits
MateBook D 16 2023
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Bottom Left
Charge power 230 W 65 W
Weight of AC adapter - 180 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 115 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 4 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS 8.8 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 96 bit -
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20
GPU performance
ThinkBook 16p Gen 4 +524%
8.8 TFLOPS
MateBook D 16 2023
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306-CG -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Microphones 2 4

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

