Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 4 vs Huawei MateBook D 16 2023
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 4
- Can run popular games at about 288-393% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 80 against 60 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
- 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook D 16 2023
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|Dimensions
|354.6 x 255 x 19.9 mm
13.96 x 10.04 x 0.78 inches
|356.7 x 248.7 x 18.4 mm
14.04 x 9.79 x 0.72 inches
|Area
|904 cm2 (140.2 inches2)
|887 cm2 (137.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.1%
|~83.7%
|Side bezels
|5 mm
|6 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver, Gray
|Material
|Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|No
|Contrast
|1200:1
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|65 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|-
|180 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1774
1745
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11272
11120
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1850
1842
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14276
14107
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|115 W
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|8.8 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|96 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306-CG
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Microphones
|2
|4
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Size
|13.5 x 8.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
