Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 4 Can run popular games at about 288-393% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 80 against 60 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Huawei MateBook D 16 2023 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 354.6 x 255 x 19.9 mm

13.96 x 10.04 x 0.78 inches 356.7 x 248.7 x 18.4 mm

14.04 x 9.79 x 0.72 inches Area 904 cm2 (140.2 inches2) 887 cm2 (137.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.1% ~83.7% Side bezels 5 mm 6 mm Colors Gray Silver, Gray Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 1

Display 2560 x 1600 3200 x 2000 1920 x 1200 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor Yes No Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1200:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Max. brightness ThinkBook 16p Gen 4 +33% 400 nits MateBook D 16 2023 300 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 60 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Bottom Left Charge power 230 W 65 W Weight of AC adapter - 180 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 115 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 4 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz FLOPS 8.8 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 96 bit - Memory speed ~16 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20 GPU performance ThinkBook 16p Gen 4 +524% 8.8 TFLOPS MateBook D 16 2023 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306-CG - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes - Microphones 2 4

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

