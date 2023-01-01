Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 3200 x 2000 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 4 Can run popular games at about 13-18% higher FPS

Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 80 against 75 watt-hours
User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i Gen 8 (16″ 2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Case Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 1.95 kg (4.3 lbs) Dimensions 354.6 x 255 x 19.9 mm

13.96 x 10.04 x 0.78 inches 356 x 251 x 17.5 mm

14.02 x 9.88 x 0.69 inches Area 904 cm2 (140.2 inches2) 894 cm2 (138.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.1% ~83.1% Side bezels 5 mm 5.7 mm Colors Gray Gray, Blue Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 2560 x 1600 3200 x 2000 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 189 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision - Sync technology No G-Sync Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor Yes No Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1200:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Max. brightness ThinkBook 16p Gen 4 +14% 400 nits IdeaPad Pro 5i Gen 8 (16″ 2023) 350 nits

Battery Capacity 80 Wh 75 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Bottom Left Charge power 230 W 170 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB TGP 115 W 80 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1530 MHz GPU boost clock - 1740 MHz FLOPS 8.8 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40 GPU performance ThinkBook 16p Gen 4 +24% 8.8 TFLOPS IdeaPad Pro 5i Gen 8 (16″ 2023) 7.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306-CG Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Infrared sensor Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 13.5 x 8.0 cm 13.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.