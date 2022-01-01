You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 3072 x 1440 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H - AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 (17” Intel) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

38% sharper screen – 196 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) Can run popular games at about 483-659% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 120 Hz

Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 90 against 70 watt-hours

Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Dimensions 410 x 228 x 15.9-17.9 mm

16.14 x 8.98 x 0.63-0.7 inches 355 x 266 x 20.5 mm

13.98 x 10.47 x 0.81 inches Area 935 cm2 (144.9 inches2) 944 cm2 (146.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~74.7% Side bezels 6.7 mm 0.4 mm Colors Gray Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 46.5 dB 50 dB

Display 3072 x 1440 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 Size 17.3 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 240 Hz PPI 196 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 21:10 16:9 Resolution 3072 x 1440 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1191:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 87.8% - DCI-P3 color gamut 96.8% 100% Response time 24 ms 3 ms Max. brightness ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 (17” Intel) 400 nits ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) n/a

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time 1:25 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Bottom Left Charge power 100 W 240 / 280 W Weigh of AC adapter 342 gramm 850 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 15 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1504 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1802 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 192 bit Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48 GPU performance ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 (17” Intel) 1.41 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) +879% 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x16 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x2048 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 77.5 dB 80 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader - Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 5.8 x 9.6 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.