Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 (17” Intel) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 (17” Intel)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- 38% sharper screen – 196 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022)
- Can run popular games at about 483-659% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 120 Hz
- Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 90 against 70 watt-hours
- Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|Dimensions
|410 x 228 x 15.9-17.9 mm
16.14 x 8.98 x 0.63-0.7 inches
|355 x 266 x 20.5 mm
13.98 x 10.47 x 0.81 inches
|Area
|935 cm2 (144.9 inches2)
|944 cm2 (146.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.2%
|~74.7%
|Side bezels
|6.7 mm
|0.4 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|130°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|46.5 dB
|50 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|240 Hz
|PPI
|196 ppi
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|21:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|3072 x 1440 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1191:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|87.8%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|96.8%
|100%
|Response time
|24 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|100 W
|240 / 280 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|342 gramm
|850 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10543
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14195
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|140 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|MUX
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1504 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1802 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|4.8 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|3840
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|120
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|48
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS
13.8 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x16 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x2048 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.2
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|77.5 dB
|80 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|-
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|5.8 x 9.6 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
