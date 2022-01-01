Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 (17” Intel) or ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 (17” Intel) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022)

63 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 (17” Intel)
VS
74 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022)
Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 (17” Intel)
Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3072 x 1440
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 (17” Intel) and Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 (17” Intel)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 38% sharper screen – 196 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022)
  • Can run popular games at about 483-659% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 120 Hz
  • Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 90 against 70 watt-hours
  • Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 (17” Intel)
vs
ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022)

Case

Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 410 x 228 x 15.9-17.9 mm
16.14 x 8.98 x 0.63-0.7 inches		 355 x 266 x 20.5 mm
13.98 x 10.47 x 0.81 inches
Area 935 cm2 (144.9 inches2) 944 cm2 (146.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~74.7%
Side bezels 6.7 mm 0.4 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 46.5 dB 50 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 196 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 21:10 16:9
Resolution 3072 x 1440 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1191:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 87.8% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 96.8% 100%
Response time 24 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:25 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Bottom Left
Charge power 100 W 240 / 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter 342 gramm 850 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 12 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x16 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x2048 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 77.5 dB 80 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader - Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 5.8 x 9.6 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
