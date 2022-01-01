Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 (17” Intel) or Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 (17” Intel) vs Asus Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel)

63 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 (17” Intel)
VS
45 out of 100
Asus Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel)
Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 (17” Intel)
Asus Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3072 x 1440
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 (17” Intel) and Asus Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 (17” Intel)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 70 against 50 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
  • 54% sharper screen – 196 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (144.9 vs 157.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel)
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 (17” Intel)
vs
Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel)

Case

Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 410 x 228 x 15.9-17.9 mm
16.14 x 8.98 x 0.63-0.7 inches		 399.3 x 254.3 x 19.8 mm
15.72 x 10.01 x 0.78 inches
Area 935 cm2 (144.9 inches2) 1015 cm2 (157.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~81.2%
Side bezels 6.7 mm 8.2 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 -
Noise level 46.5 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 196 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 21:10 16:9
Resolution 3072 x 1440 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1191:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 87.8% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 96.8% -
Response time 24 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:25 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left, Bottom Right
Charge power 100 W 65 / 90 W
Weigh of AC adapter 342 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 1.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 10
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 18 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1400 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 512
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 77.5 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader - No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
