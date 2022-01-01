You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 3072 x 1440 - 1920 x 1080 1600 x 900 CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H - Intel Core i3 1220P Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 12GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 (17” Intel) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 70 against 50 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits

54% sharper screen – 196 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (144.9 vs 157.3 square inches) Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel) User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 410 x 228 x 15.9-17.9 mm

16.14 x 8.98 x 0.63-0.7 inches 399.3 x 254.3 x 19.8 mm

15.72 x 10.01 x 0.78 inches Area 935 cm2 (144.9 inches2) 1015 cm2 (157.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~81.2% Side bezels 6.7 mm 8.2 mm Colors Gray Silver, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 - Noise level 46.5 dB -

Display 3072 x 1440 1920 x 1080 1600 x 900 Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 196 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 21:10 16:9 Resolution 3072 x 1440 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1191:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 87.8% - DCI-P3 color gamut 96.8% - Response time 24 ms - Max. brightness ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 (17” Intel) +60% 400 nits Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 50 Wh Full charging time 1:25 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left, Bottom Right Charge power 100 W 65 / 90 W Weigh of AC adapter 342 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) TGP 15 W 45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1400 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4 Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16 GPU performance ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 (17” Intel) 1.41 TFLOPS Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel) +1% 1.43 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 77.5 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader - No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm - Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

