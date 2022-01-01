Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 (17” Intel) vs ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 (17” Intel)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602)
- Can run popular games at about 413-563% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 96 against 70 watt-hours
- Around 33% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 44% sharper screen – 283 versus 196 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|Dimensions
|410 x 228 x 15.9-17.9 mm
16.14 x 8.98 x 0.63-0.7 inches
|355 x 251 x 16.9-17.8 mm
13.98 x 9.88 x 0.67-0.7 inches
|Area
|935 cm2 (144.9 inches2)
|891 cm2 (138.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.2%
|~83.3%
|Side bezels
|6.7 mm
|5.2 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|46.5 dB
|42 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|196 ppi
|283 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|21:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|3072 x 1440 pixels
|3840 x 2400 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1191:1
|1000000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|87.8%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|96.8%
|100%
|Response time
|24 ms
|1 ms
Max. brightness
400 nits
550 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|100 W
|200 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|342 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|12
|14
|Threads
|16
|20
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1800
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12654
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16665
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|95 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1215 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1567 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|4.8 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|3840
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|120
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|48
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS
12 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.4
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|77.5 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|4
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|-
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Size
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
