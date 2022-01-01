You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 (17” Intel) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port Advantages of the ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) Can run popular games at about 413-563% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 96 against 70 watt-hours

Around 33% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

44% sharper screen – 283 versus 196 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) Dimensions 410 x 228 x 15.9-17.9 mm

16.14 x 8.98 x 0.63-0.7 inches 355 x 251 x 16.9-17.8 mm

13.98 x 9.88 x 0.67-0.7 inches Area 935 cm2 (144.9 inches2) 891 cm2 (138.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~83.3% Side bezels 6.7 mm 5.2 mm Colors Gray Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 46.5 dB 42 dB

Display 3072 x 1440 3840 x 2400 Size 17.3 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 196 ppi 283 ppi Aspect ratio 21:10 16:10 Resolution 3072 x 1440 pixels 3840 x 2400 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1191:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 87.8% - DCI-P3 color gamut 96.8% 100% Response time 24 ms 1 ms Max. brightness ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 (17” Intel) 400 nits Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) +38% 550 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 96 Wh Full charging time 1:25 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Bottom Left Charge power 100 W 200 W Weigh of AC adapter 342 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 15 W 95 W Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1215 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1567 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 12 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 192 bit Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48 GPU performance ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 (17” Intel) 1.41 TFLOPS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) +751% 12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.0 2.4 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 77.5 dB - Microphones 2 4

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader - Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

