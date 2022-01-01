Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 (17” Intel) or Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 (17” Intel) vs Asus Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702)

63 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 (17” Intel)
VS
61 out of 100
Asus Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702)
Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 (17” Intel)
Asus Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3072 x 1440
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 (17” Intel) and Asus Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 (17” Intel)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 54% sharper screen – 196 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (144.9 vs 158.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702)
  • Can run popular games at about 195-266% higher FPS
  • Around 21% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 76 against 70 watt-hours
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 (17” Intel)
vs
Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702)

Case

Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 2.29 kg (5.05 lbs)
Dimensions 410 x 228 x 15.9-17.9 mm
16.14 x 8.98 x 0.63-0.7 inches		 395 x 258.6 x 18.9 mm
15.55 x 10.18 x 0.74 inches
Area 935 cm2 (144.9 inches2) 1021 cm2 (158.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~80.8%
Side bezels 6.7 mm 6 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 46.5 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 196 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 21:10 16:9
Resolution 3072 x 1440 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1191:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 87.8% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 96.8% -
Response time 24 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:25 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Bottom Right
Charge power 100 W 90 / 150 W
Weigh of AC adapter 342 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 -
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 77.5 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader - Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 15.0 x 9.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

