You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 3072 x 1440 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H - AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 (17” Intel) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)

Display has support for touch input

54% sharper screen – 196 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (144.9 vs 158.2 square inches) Advantages of the Asus Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702) Can run popular games at about 195-266% higher FPS

Around 21% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 76 against 70 watt-hours

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 2.29 kg (5.05 lbs) Dimensions 410 x 228 x 15.9-17.9 mm

16.14 x 8.98 x 0.63-0.7 inches 395 x 258.6 x 18.9 mm

15.55 x 10.18 x 0.74 inches Area 935 cm2 (144.9 inches2) 1021 cm2 (158.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~80.8% Side bezels 6.7 mm 6 mm Colors Gray Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 46.5 dB -

Display 3072 x 1440 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 196 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 21:10 16:9 Resolution 3072 x 1440 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision - Touchscreen Yes No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1191:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 87.8% - DCI-P3 color gamut 96.8% - Response time 24 ms - Max. brightness ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 (17” Intel) 400 nits Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 76 Wh Full charging time 1:25 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Bottom Right Charge power 100 W 90 / 150 W Weigh of AC adapter 342 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 4.8 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40 GPU performance ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 (17” Intel) 1.41 TFLOPS Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702) +355% 6.42 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 - Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 77.5 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader - Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 15.0 x 9.0 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.