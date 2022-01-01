Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 (17” Intel) vs Asus Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702)
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 (17” Intel)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)
- Display has support for touch input
- 54% sharper screen – 196 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (144.9 vs 158.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702)
- Can run popular games at about 195-266% higher FPS
- Around 21% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 76 against 70 watt-hours
Case
|Weight
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|2.29 kg (5.05 lbs)
|Dimensions
|410 x 228 x 15.9-17.9 mm
16.14 x 8.98 x 0.63-0.7 inches
|395 x 258.6 x 18.9 mm
15.55 x 10.18 x 0.74 inches
|Area
|935 cm2 (144.9 inches2)
|1021 cm2 (158.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.2%
|~80.8%
|Side bezels
|6.7 mm
|6 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|46.5 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|196 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|21:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|3072 x 1440 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|-
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1191:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|87.8%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|96.8%
|-
|Response time
|24 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Bottom
|Right
|Charge power
|100 W
|90 / 150 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|342 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1686
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10543
10189
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1708
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
15075
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|4.8 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|40
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS
Zenbook Pro 17 (UM6702) +355%
6.42 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|77.5 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|-
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Size
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|15.0 x 9.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
