Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 (17” Intel) vs Dell Precision 7770
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 (17” Intel)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1020 grams less (around 2.25 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- 54% sharper screen – 196 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (144.9 vs 163.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Precision 7770
- Can run popular games at about 600-818% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 83 against 70 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 2GB)
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Case
|Weight
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|3.02 kg (6.66 lbs)
|Dimensions
|410 x 228 x 15.9-17.9 mm
16.14 x 8.98 x 0.63-0.7 inches
|398 x 265.02 x 25.9-26.7 mm
15.67 x 10.43 x 1.02-1.05 inches
|Area
|935 cm2 (144.9 inches2)
|1055 cm2 (163.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.2%
|~78.2%
|Side bezels
|6.7 mm
|7.5 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|46.5 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|196 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|21:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|3072 x 1440 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1191:1
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|87.8%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|96.8%
|99%
|Response time
|24 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.55 V
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|-
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|100 W
|180 / 240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|342 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|12
|12
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Precision 7770 +6%
1729
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10543
9129
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|16.8-24.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|4.8 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|7424
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|232
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|96
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x16 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|2 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|4
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3306
|Realtek ALC711-VD
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Loudness
|77.5 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|-
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
