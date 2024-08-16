Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 (17” Intel) or Precision 7770 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 (17” Intel) vs Dell Precision 7770

63 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 (17” Intel)
VS
65 out of 100
Dell Precision 7770
Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 (17” Intel)
Dell Precision 7770
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3072 x 1440
Battery 70 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 (17” Intel) and Dell Precision 7770 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 (17” Intel)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1020 grams less (around 2.25 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 54% sharper screen – 196 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (144.9 vs 163.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Precision 7770
  • Can run popular games at about 600-818% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 83 against 70 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 2GB)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 (17” Intel)
vs
Precision 7770

Case

Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs)
Dimensions 410 x 228 x 15.9-17.9 mm
16.14 x 8.98 x 0.63-0.7 inches		 398 x 265.02 x 25.9-26.7 mm
15.67 x 10.43 x 1.02-1.05 inches
Area 935 cm2 (144.9 inches2) 1055 cm2 (163.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~78.2%
Side bezels 6.7 mm 7.5 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 46.5 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 196 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 21:10 16:9
Resolution 3072 x 1440 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1191:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 87.8% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 96.8% 99%
Response time 24 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.55 V
Full charging time 1:25 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No -
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Bottom Left
Charge power 100 W 180 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 342 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 12 12
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 16.8-24.6 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 256 bit
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 7424
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 232
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 96
GPU performance
ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 (17” Intel)
1.41 TFLOPS
Precision 7770 +1091%
16.8-24.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x16 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 2 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 4
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC711-VD
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 77.5 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader - Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 (17” Intel) and MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 (17” Intel) and Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel)
3. Precision 7770 and MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
4. Precision 7770 and XPS 17 9720 (2022)
5. Precision 7770 and Precision 5770
6. Precision 7770 and MateBook D 16 2022

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Precision 7770 and Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 (17” Intel) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский