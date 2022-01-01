You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 3072 x 1440 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 (17” Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

47% sharper screen – 196 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) Can run popular games at about 184-251% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Features a much bigger (~39%) battery – 97 against 70 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 2.21 kg (4.87 lbs) Dimensions 410 x 228 x 15.9-17.9 mm

16.14 x 8.98 x 0.63-0.7 inches 374.4 x 248 x 19.5 mm

14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 inches Area 935 cm2 (144.9 inches2) 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~90.3% Side bezels 6.7 mm 4.1 mm Colors Gray Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 46.5 dB 47.9 dB

Display 3072 x 1440 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 17.3 inches 17 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 196 ppi 133 ppi Aspect ratio 21:10 16:10 Resolution 3072 x 1440 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision - Touchscreen Yes No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1191:1 1650:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile 87.8% - DCI-P3 color gamut 96.8% - Response time 24 ms 35 ms Max. brightness ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 (17” Intel) 400 nits XPS 17 9720 (2022) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 97 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time 1:25 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Bottom Left, Right Charge power 100 W 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 342 gramm 508 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 15 W 60 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1237 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40 GPU performance ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 (17” Intel) 1.41 TFLOPS XPS 17 9720 (2022) +335% 6.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC711-CG Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos Yes - Loudness 77.5 dB 79.8 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader - Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.3 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 14.9 x 8.9 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.