Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 (17” Intel) vs Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)

63 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 (17” Intel)
VS
65 out of 100
Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 (17” Intel)
Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3072 x 1440
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 (17” Intel) and Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 (17” Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 47% sharper screen – 196 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
  • Can run popular games at about 184-251% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Features a much bigger (~39%) battery – 97 against 70 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 (17” Intel)
vs
XPS 17 9720 (2022)

Case

Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 2.21 kg (4.87 lbs)
Dimensions 410 x 228 x 15.9-17.9 mm
16.14 x 8.98 x 0.63-0.7 inches		 374.4 x 248 x 19.5 mm
14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 inches
Area 935 cm2 (144.9 inches2) 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~90.3%
Side bezels 6.7 mm 4.1 mm
Colors Gray Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 46.5 dB 47.9 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 196 ppi 133 ppi
Aspect ratio 21:10 16:10
Resolution 3072 x 1440 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1191:1 1650:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 87.8% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 96.8% -
Response time 24 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time 1:25 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Bottom Left, Right
Charge power 100 W 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 342 gramm 508 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 12 12
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 60 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1237 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3306 Realtek ALC711-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 77.5 dB 79.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader - Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm 14.9 x 8.9 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
