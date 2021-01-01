Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel) or Swift 3x (SF314-510G) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel) vs Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G)

51 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel)
57 out of 100
Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G)
Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel)
From $630
Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G)
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage 512GB

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel) and Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel)
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G)
  • Can run popular games at about 111-152% higher FPS
  • Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)
  • Around 89% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 59 against 45 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel)
Swift 3x (SF314-510G)

Case

Weight 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 324 mm (12.76 inches) 322.8 mm (12.71 inches)
Height 220 mm (8.66 inches) 212.2 mm (8.35 inches)
Thickness 17.9 mm (0.7 inches) 17.95 mm (0.71 inches)
Area 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2) 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.8% ~78.9%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 6.5 mm
Colors Black Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 33.4 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1682:1 1020:1
sRGB color space 56.9% 96%
Adobe RGB profile 39% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 38.2% -
Response time 30 ms 31 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:50 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 344 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1650 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 2.534 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memoty type DDR4 GDDR4
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~4.3 Gbps
Shading units 384 768
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel)
0.84 TFLOPS
Swift 3x (SF314-510G) +202%
2.534 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 1
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 74.2 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

