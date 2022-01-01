You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Apple M2 RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 58.2 against 45 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits

45% sharper screen – 227 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (100.1 vs 110.5 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 324 x 220 x 17.9 mm

12.76 x 8.66 x 0.7 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches Area 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.8% ~79.4% Side bezels 7.1 mm 8.8 mm Colors Black Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 33.4 dB 49 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1682:1 1658:1 sRGB color space 56.9% 100% Adobe RGB profile 39% 87.9% DCI-P3 color gamut 38.2% 98.8% Response time 30 ms 35 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel) 250 nits MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) +100% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 58.2 Wh Full charging time 1:50 hr 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 67 W Weigh of AC adapter 344 gramm 274 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm GPU base clock - 500 MHz GPU boost clock - 1456 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel) 2.822 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) +6% 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 1x4 GB - Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 74.2 dB 81.9 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.8 mm - Touchpad Size 10.0 x 5.7 cm - Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.