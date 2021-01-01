Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel) vs Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel)
From $630
Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
From $2399
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 67-91% higher FPS
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD
- Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (110.5 vs 130.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
- Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~86%) battery – 83.6 against 45 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
- 41% sharper screen – 221 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Case
|Weight
|1.59 kg (3.51 lbs)
|1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
|Width
|324 mm (12.76 inches)
|349.3 mm (13.75 inches)
|Height
|220 mm (8.66 inches)
|240.7 mm (9.48 inches)
|Thickness
|17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
|15.5 mm (0.61 inches)
|Area
|713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
|841 cm2 (130.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.8%
|~81.8%
|Side bezels
|7.1 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|135°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|6500 RPM
|Noise level
|33.4 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|15.4 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|221 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1682:1
|1650:1
|sRGB color space
|56.9%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|39%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|38.2%
|-
|Response time
|30 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|87 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|344 gramm
|369 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|2
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1228
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
MacBook Pro 15 (2019) +107%
5352
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1380
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
MacBook Pro 15 (2019) +169%
6698
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|0.38 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|2.4 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|192
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|74.2 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|4x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|0.6 mm
|Size
|-
|15.4 x 9.9 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
