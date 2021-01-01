Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel) or VivoBook S14 S433 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel) vs ASUS VivoBook S14 S433

51 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel)
VS
56 out of 100
ASUS VivoBook S14 S433
Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel)
From $630
ASUS VivoBook S14 S433
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel) and ASUS VivoBook S14 S433 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S14 S433
  • Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 68-93% higher FPS
  • Around 86% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 50 against 45 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel)
vs
VivoBook S14 S433

Case

Weight 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 324 mm (12.76 inches) 324 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 220 mm (8.66 inches) 213 mm (8.39 inches)
Thickness 17.9 mm (0.7 inches) 15.9 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2) 690 cm2 (107.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.8% ~78.3%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Black White, Black, Green, Red
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 33.4 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1682:1 -
sRGB color space 56.9% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 39% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 38.2% -
Response time 30 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:50 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 344 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1354 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1468 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memoty type DDR4 GDDR5
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~7 Gbps
Shading units 384 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel)
0.84 TFLOPS
VivoBook S14 S433 +124%
1.879 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 74.2 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

