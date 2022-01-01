Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel) or Latitude 5431 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel) vs Dell Latitude 5431

46 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel)
VS
45 out of 100
Dell Latitude 5431
Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel)
Dell Latitude 5431
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel) and Dell Latitude 5431 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel)
  • 40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5431
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~42%) battery – 64 against 45 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel)
vs
Latitude 5431

Case

Weight 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs) 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs)
Dimensions 324 x 220 x 17.9 mm
12.76 x 8.66 x 0.7 inches		 321.35 x 212 x 20.95 mm
12.65 x 8.35 x 0.82 inches
Area 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2) 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.8% ~79.3%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 -
Noise level 33.4 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1682:1 -
sRGB color space 56.9% -
Adobe RGB profile 39% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 38.2% -
Response time 30 ms -
Max. brightness
ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel) +14%
250 nits
Latitude 5431
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Full charging time 1:50 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 344 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 2 12
Threads 4 16
L3 Cache 6 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR5
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 20
GPU performance
ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel)
0.84 TFLOPS
Latitude 5431 +68%
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 74.2 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) and Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel)
2. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) and Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel)
3. Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 (Intel) and E14 Gen 2 (Intel)
4. Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 (Intel) and E14 Gen 2 (Intel)
5. Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel) and E14 Gen 2 (Intel)
6. Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020) and Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel)
7. Dell Latitude 5421 and Latitude 5431
8. Dell Latitude 5531 and Latitude 5431

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Latitude 5431 and Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский