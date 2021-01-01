Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel) or Latitude 7320 – what's better?

51 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel)
56 out of 100
Dell Latitude 7320
Display
Battery 45 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel) and Dell Latitude 7320 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7320
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 87% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (94.7 vs 110.5 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel)
vs
Latitude 7320

Case

Weight 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs) 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)
Width 324 mm (12.76 inches) 306.5 mm (12.07 inches)
Height 220 mm (8.66 inches) 199.5 mm (7.85 inches)
Thickness 17.9 mm (0.7 inches) 16.4 mm (0.65 inches)
Area 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2) 611 cm2 (94.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.8% ~79.7%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 180° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 33.4 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1682:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 56.9% -
Adobe RGB profile 39% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 38.2% -
Response time 30 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel)
250 nits
Latitude 7320 +60%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time 1:50 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 / 90 W
Weigh of AC adapter 344 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 384 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel)
0.84 TFLOPS
Latitude 7320 +68%
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4267 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 2
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 74.2 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

