You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Battery 45 Wh - 41 Wh 58 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1270P RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 45 against 41 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7430 Easier to carry: weighs 370 grams less (around 0.82 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs) 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs) Dimensions 324 x 220 x 17.9 mm

12.76 x 8.66 x 0.7 inches 321.35 x 208.69 x 16.9-18.47 mm

12.65 x 8.22 x 0.67-0.73 inches Area 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2) 671 cm2 (104 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.8% ~80.5% Side bezels 7.1 mm 5.7 mm Colors Black Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 33.4 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1682:1 - sRGB color space 56.9% 100% Adobe RGB profile 39% - DCI-P3 color gamut 38.2% - Response time 30 ms - Max. brightness ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel) 250 nits Latitude 7430 +60% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 41 Wh 58 Wh Full charging time 1:50 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 65 / 90 W Weigh of AC adapter 344 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 20 GPU performance ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel) 0.84 TFLOPS Latitude 7430 +68% 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x4W Dolby Atmos Yes - Loudness 74.2 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.