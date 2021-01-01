Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel) or ProBook 440 G8 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel) vs HP ProBook 440 G8

49 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel)
VS
45 out of 100
HP ProBook 440 G8
Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel)
From $630
HP ProBook 440 G8
From $949
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel) and HP ProBook 440 G8 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel)
  • 40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP ProBook 440 G8
  • Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS
  • Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel)
vs
ProBook 440 G8

Case

Weight 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs) 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs)
Dimensions 324 x 220 x 17.9 mm
12.76 x 8.66 x 0.7 inches		 321.9 x 213.9 x 19.9 mm
12.67 x 8.42 x 0.78 inches
Area 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2) 689 cm2 (106.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.8% ~78.4%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 6 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 33.4 dB 36.2 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1682:1 -
sRGB color space 56.9% -
Adobe RGB profile 39% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 38.2% -
Response time 30 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time 1:50 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 344 gramm 283 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz -
Cores 2 2
Threads 4 2
L3 Cache 6 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 384 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel)
0.84 TFLOPS
ProBook 440 G8 +236%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 74.2 dB 76.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) and Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel)
2. Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 and Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel)
3. Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 (Intel) and Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel)
4. Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020) and Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel)
5. Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel) and Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel)
6. HP ProBook 640 G8 and HP ProBook 440 G8
7. HP ProBook 630 G8 and HP ProBook 440 G8
8. HP EliteBook 840 G8 and HP ProBook 440 G8
9. HP ProBook 650 G8 and HP ProBook 440 G8

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP ProBook 440 G8 and Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский