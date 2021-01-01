ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel) or ProBook 440 G8 – what's better?

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel) 40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the HP ProBook 440 G8 Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS

Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs) 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) Dimensions 324 x 220 x 17.9 mm

12.76 x 8.66 x 0.7 inches 321.9 x 213.9 x 19.9 mm

12.67 x 8.42 x 0.78 inches Area 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2) 689 cm2 (106.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.8% ~78.4% Side bezels 7.1 mm 6 mm Colors Black Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 33.4 dB 36.2 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 112 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1682:1 - sRGB color space 56.9% - Adobe RGB profile 39% - DCI-P3 color gamut 38.2% - Response time 30 ms - Max. brightness ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel) 250 nits ProBook 440 G8 250 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 45 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time 1:50 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W Cable length - 1 meters Weigh of AC adapter 344 gramm 283 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 GeForce MX450 TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 720-1395 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 930-1575 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units 384 896 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel) 0.84 TFLOPS ProBook 440 G8 +236% 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 74.2 dB 76.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

