You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) - 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 11370H RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”) Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS

Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)

Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 61 against 45 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

20% sharper screen – 189 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) Dimensions 324 x 220 x 17.9 mm

12.76 x 8.66 x 0.7 inches 312.4 x 221.4 x 14.6-16.9 mm

12.3 x 8.72 x 0.57-0.67 inches Area 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2) 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.8% ~82.2% Side bezels 7.1 mm 5.4 mm Colors Black Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 33.4 dB 47 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2240 x 1400 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1682:1 - sRGB color space 56.9% 100% Adobe RGB profile 39% - DCI-P3 color gamut 38.2% - Response time 30 ms - Max. brightness ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel) 250 nits IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”) +20% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 61 Wh Full charging time 1:50 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 344 gramm 330 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 GeForce MX450 2GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 32 GPU performance ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel) 0.84 TFLOPS IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”) +236% 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 74.2 dB 79.8 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 12.0 x 7.5 cm Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.