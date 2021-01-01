Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel) vs ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (AMD)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (AMD)
- Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 49% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.59 kg (3.51 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Width
|324 mm (12.76 inches)
|323 mm (12.72 inches)
|Height
|220 mm (8.66 inches)
|218 mm (8.58 inches)
|Thickness
|17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
|17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
|Area
|713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
|704 cm2 (109.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.8%
|~76.7%
|Side bezels
|7.1 mm
|6.6 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|33.4 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1682:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|56.9%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|39%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|38.2%
|-
|Response time
|30 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|2:25 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|344 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Radeon Vega 5
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1282
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3208
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
498
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1436
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|12 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1400 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|0 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|320
|DirectX support
|12
|12.1
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|Realtek ALC3287
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|74.2 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|-
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
