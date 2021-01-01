ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel) or ThinkBook 14 Gen 3 (AMD) – what's better?

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 3 (AMD) Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 84% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 324 x 220 x 17.9 mm

12.76 x 8.66 x 0.7 inches 323 x 218 x 17.9 mm

12.72 x 8.58 x 0.7 inches Area 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2) 704 cm2 (109.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.8% ~76.7% Side bezels 7.1 mm 6.6 mm Colors Black Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 33.4 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1682:1 1200:1 sRGB color space 56.9% 100% Adobe RGB profile 39% - DCI-P3 color gamut 38.2% - Response time 30 ms - Max. brightness ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel) 250 nits ThinkBook 14 Gen 3 (AMD) +20% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 45 Wh 60 Wh Full charging time 1:50 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 344 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 0 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS - Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units 384 384 DirectX support 12 12.1 GPU performance ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel) 0.84 TFLOPS ThinkBook 14 Gen 3 (AMD) n/a

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 36GB 40GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 Max. ram size 16 GB 40 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 74.2 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.