Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel) or ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel) vs ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD)

50 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel)
VS
70 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16
Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel)
From $630
Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD)
From $2320
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel) and ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (110.5 vs 139 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD)
  • Can run popular games at about 646-881% higher FPS
  • Around 4.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~58%) battery – 71 against 45 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
  • 20% sharper screen – 189 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel)
vs
ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD)

Case

Weight 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Width 324 mm (12.76 inches) 356 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 220 mm (8.66 inches) 252 mm (9.92 inches)
Thickness 17.9 mm (0.7 inches) 16.3-19.9 mm (0.64-0.78 inches)
Area 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2) 897 cm2 (139.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.8% ~82.7%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 33.4 dB 48.1 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1682:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 56.9% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 39% 77.4%
DCI-P3 color gamut 38.2% 76.4%
Response time 30 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:50 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 344 gramm 924 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 6
Threads 4 12
L3 Cache 6 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 75 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1050 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1402 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 10.7 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 384 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 74.2 dB 74.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 or Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel)
2. Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020) or Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel)
3. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) or Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD)
4. Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) or Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD)
5. Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) or Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD)
6. Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 (Intel) or Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) and ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский