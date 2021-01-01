Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel) vs ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD)
Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel)
From $630
Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD)
From $2320
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (110.5 vs 139 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD)
- Can run popular games at about 646-881% higher FPS
- Around 4.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~58%) battery – 71 against 45 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
- 20% sharper screen – 189 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.59 kg (3.51 lbs)
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|Width
|324 mm (12.76 inches)
|356 mm (14.02 inches)
|Height
|220 mm (8.66 inches)
|252 mm (9.92 inches)
|Thickness
|17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
|16.3-19.9 mm (0.64-0.78 inches)
|Area
|713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
|897 cm2 (139.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.8%
|~82.7%
|Side bezels
|7.1 mm
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|33.4 dB
|48.1 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1682:1
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|56.9%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|39%
|77.4%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|38.2%
|76.4%
|Response time
|30 ms
|25 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|344 gramm
|924 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|2
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1388
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6276
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1403
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10234
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|75 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1050 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1402 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|10.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|6 GB
|Memory type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
GPU performance
0.84 TFLOPS
10.7 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|Realtek ALC3306
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|74.2 dB
|74.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
