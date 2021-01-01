ThinkPad E14 Gen 3 (AMD) or Predator Triton 300 SE – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery - 45 Wh 57 Wh 0 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 3 5300U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U - Intel Core i7 11370H Intel Core i7 11375H GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) - GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB 24GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 3 (AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 330 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.64 kg (3.62 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 324 x 220.7 x 17.9-20.9 mm

12.76 x 8.69 x 0.7-0.82 inches 323 x 228 x 17.9 mm

12.72 x 8.98 x 0.7 inches Area 715 cm2 (110.9 inches2) 736 cm2 (114.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~73.3% Side bezels 7.1 mm 6.6 mm Colors Black Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 34.5 dB 62.6 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 - sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 76% DCI-P3 color gamut - 77% Max. brightness ThinkPad E14 Gen 3 (AMD) 300 nits Predator Triton 300 SE +10% 330 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 57 Wh 0 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 180 W Weigh of AC adapter 365 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 15 W 0 W Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz 1455 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1590 MHz FLOPS - 4.884 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 6 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 192 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units 384 1536 DirectX support 12.1 12 GPU performance ThinkPad E14 Gen 3 (AMD) n/a Predator Triton 300 SE 4.884 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 1 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC328 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes - Loudness 77.5 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 - Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.8 mm - Touchpad Size 10.0 x 5.6 cm - Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.