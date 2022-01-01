You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS) 1920 x 1080 Battery - 45 Wh 57 Wh 59 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 3 5300U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB 24GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510) Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)

Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 59 against 45 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.64 kg (3.62 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 324 x 220.7 x 17.9-20.9 mm

12.76 x 8.69 x 0.7-0.82 inches 322.8 x 212.2 x 17.95 mm

12.71 x 8.35 x 0.71 inches Area 715 cm2 (110.9 inches2) 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~78.9% Side bezels 7.1 mm 6.5 mm Colors Black Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 34.5 dB 44.2 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS) 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1916:1 sRGB color space - 99% Adobe RGB profile - 72.5% DCI-P3 color gamut - 71.5% Response time - 38 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad E14 Gen 3 (AMD) 250 nits Swift 3x (SF314-510) +20% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 57 Wh 59 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 365 gramm 266 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) Intel Iris Xe MAX Graphics 4GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1650 MHz FLOPS - 2.534 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR4 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~4.3 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 768 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 24 GPU performance ThinkPad E14 Gen 3 (AMD) n/a Swift 3x (SF314-510) 2.534 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC328 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 77.5 dB 72 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.8 mm - Touchpad Size 10.0 x 5.6 cm 10.5 x 6.5 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.