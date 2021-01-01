You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery - 45 Wh 57 Wh 56 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 3 5300U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB 24GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB - 256GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 3 (AMD) Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (110.8 vs 118.9 square inches) Advantages of the Acer TravelMate P4 (TMP414-51) Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)

Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 56 against 45 watt-hours

Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.64 kg (3.62 lbs) 1.41 kg (3.11 lbs) Dimensions 324 x 220.7 x 17.9-20.9 mm

12.76 x 8.69 x 0.7-0.82 inches 325 x 236 x 17.9 mm

12.8 x 9.29 x 0.7 inches Area 715 cm2 (110.9 inches2) 767 cm2 (118.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~70.4% Side bezels 7.1 mm 7.6 mm Colors Black Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 34.5 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Response time - 25 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad E14 Gen 3 (AMD) +20% 300 nits TravelMate P4 (TMP414-51) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 57 Wh 56 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 365 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS - 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units 384 640 DirectX support 12.1 12 GPU performance ThinkPad E14 Gen 3 (AMD) n/a TravelMate P4 (TMP414-51) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC328 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 77.5 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.8 mm - Touchpad Size 10.0 x 5.6 cm - Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.