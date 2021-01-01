Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad E14 Gen 3 (AMD) or MacBook Pro 14 (2021) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 3 (AMD) vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

55 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 3 (AMD)
VS
83 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 3 (AMD)
From $680
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
From $1999
Battery 70 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 3 (AMD) and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 3 (AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~56%) battery – 70 against 45 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 62% sharper screen – 254 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad E14 Gen 3 (AMD)
vs
MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.64 kg (3.62 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 324 x 220.7 x 17.9-20.9 mm
12.76 x 8.69 x 0.7-0.82 inches		 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
Area 715 cm2 (110.9 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~84.6%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 34.5 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 14.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 67 / 96 W
Weigh of AC adapter 365 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.8 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 4 10
Threads 8 10
L3 Cache 4 MB -
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 30 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS - 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5
Memory bus - 256 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units 384 2048
DirectX support 12.1 -
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC328 -
Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 77.5 dB -
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.8 mm -
Touchpad
Size 10.0 x 5.6 cm -
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

