You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery - 45 Wh 57 Wh 67 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 3 5300U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB 24GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 3 (AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 89% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 510 grams less (around 1.12 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~49%) battery – 67 against 45 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (102.9 vs 110.8 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.64 kg (3.62 lbs) 1.13 kg (2.49 lbs) Dimensions 324 x 220.7 x 17.9-20.9 mm

12.76 x 8.69 x 0.7-0.82 inches 319 x 208 x 13.9 mm

12.56 x 8.19 x 0.55 inches Area 715 cm2 (110.9 inches2) 664 cm2 (102.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~81.4% Side bezels 7.1 mm 4.6 mm Colors Black Gray, Purple Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 150° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 34.5 dB 40.8 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1103:1 sRGB color space 100% 98.8% Adobe RGB profile - 69.7% DCI-P3 color gamut - 68.5% Response time - 38 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad E14 Gen 3 (AMD) 300 nits Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel) +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 57 Wh 67 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 365 gramm 220 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS - 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units 384 384 DirectX support 12.1 12 GPU performance ThinkPad E14 Gen 3 (AMD) n/a Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel) 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC328 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 77.5 dB 87.5 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.8 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 10.0 x 5.6 cm 13.0 x 6.6 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.